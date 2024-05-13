Jervis Bay Maritime Museum upgrade ready for a wharf revue

The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum's wharf has been upgraded and turned into a key outdoor entertainment hub.
"The wharf is now not just safe again to use but has been transformed into an outdoor venue that hosts music events, weddings, plays, markets, and festivals," said museum director Diana Lorentz.
Jointly funded by Shoalhaven Council, the State Government and and museum, the $261,437 project ensured the wharf was not only structurally sound but was restored to its original design.
The upgrade included replacing the piles that had deteriorated at the wharf's base and repairing balustrades which had become dilapidated over time.
The funding also replaced the wharf's rotted hardwood timber decking and repaired major cracking in its concrete strip footing.
External power and lighting were installed allowing the wharf to be used as an outdoor theatrical and music venue, showcasing local talents and bringing the community closer together through festivals and events onsite.
"I am very pleased the wharf has been repaired so many more generations can visit and enjoy all the varied activities the museum has to offer," said State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.
Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper, said local museums like the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum were "an invaluable cultural resource that add to our shared history and cultural knowledge and also support regional tourism".
"The NSW Government's statewide investments in Crown reserves help ensure they can continue to serve their communities for many years to come, while building stronger and resilient communities," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.