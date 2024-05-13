Nowra schools remember service and sacrifice as part of Anzac Day

Students at Nowra schools St John the Evangelist Catholic High School and St Michal's Catholic Primary School have commemorated Anzac Day with moving ceremonies.
Some of the students showed off the uniforms of their cadet units, while others were joined by family members who were among the personnel at HMAS Albatross.
At both services Peter Williams used his historic bugle to play the Last Post in unison with Mark Bunter on the didgeridoo.
Legacy representatives Ray Pearson and Darryl Kelly were at both services, and helped place a focus on World War II veteran and former student Len Seyffer.
At St Michaels on Friday, May 3, Father Pat Faherty told stories about Mr Seyffer as a young man, describing him as being the spirit of the ANZAC.
Fittingly, the school's choir followed the talk by singing Spirit of the ANZAC.
Ray Pearson recalled a speech Mr Seyffer gave to St Johns students in 2012, and members of Mr Seyffer's family attended the service and provided morning tea.
Commander Andrew Willett spoke at St Michaels, after Captain Gavin Fairs spoke the previous day during the service at St Johns.
The service on Thursday, May 2, featured 17 students who are part of various Navy, Army and Air Force cadet units, along with a performance by the school band supporting singer Chloe Daniels.
There were fly pasts by helicopters from the 723 Squadron at both services, while Ellis Higgins played the bagpipes on both days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.