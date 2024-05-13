Empowering students with Bomaderry High School's career advisor

Kicking off Careers Week from Monday May 13 to 19, Bomaderry High School careers advisor Holly Pastor said it was a privilege to empower students and gain insight into potential future career paths for the next generation to take on.
Ms Pastor formerly worked as an english and history teacher, but when the opportunity came up to support students through their next stages of life, she hasn't looked back.
Being able to help seek out the passions of the next generation, she felt is was incredibly rewarding getting to know students so closely and foster their interests to lead them towards a potential career.
"A lot of young people are really starting to look at careers where they can actively make a difference, whether that be in the renewables sector, healthcare or through the education industry," Ms Pastor said.
"More young people are looking at those care centred careers and focussing on what they can do to change the world for the better."
Being in a regional area in the Shoalhaven students were fostering a stronger sense of connection to community, which made many of them more incentivised to stay local and source opportunities within the local area.
The best way to find out the best career for a student was to simply listen and ask questions, Ms Pastor said, seek out their passions, interests and gain a bigger picture of who that young person is.
"Beginning from there, we start to explore some of those potential industries that might lead on from those passions, and then also looking to that person's strengths that might benefit a career," she said,
"The opportunities that we're seeing in emerging industries at this point in time are really exciting, I'm at a Regional Defence Industry event in the Shoalhaven today, so that's an industry that will grow exponentially.
"The real focus is on regional careers and building that pathway, that connection and that link between schools and regional industry in the Shoalhaven.
"Like defence, healthcare or social services which is doing a lot locally at the moment to attract people into those careers well into the future."
Bomaderry High School principal Ian Morris said having Ms Pastor among their faculty was a privilege as she was an outstanding educator and former BHS student, her work was extremely valued.
"[Ms Pastor] works really closely not just with us but with universities, TAFE, employers, local industry and partner primary schools to begin engaging really early on," Mr Morris said.
"It is just so crucial to ensure students at Bomaderry High School have a positive exit education outcome, whether that be completing the HSC or before.
"We want some great success for these students heading out into the workforce, employers are always giving out opportunities to students and we want to make sure students have access to those.
"And we support this on a daily basis, it's not just Holly, it's our classroom teachers as well, there really is lots of great stuff happening."
Careers Week is a national initiative to explore and celebrate career development, raise aspirations, showcase industries and highlight the need for ongoing skill development and much more as an initiative of the Career Industry Council of Australia.
NSW Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said the Careers Week was a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible contributions of our dedicated careers advisers in NSW public schools.
"They are the guiding lights for our students, helping them navigate the path to their dream careers," Mr Whan said.
"The impact of our careers advisers goes beyond the classroom, their support and guidance empower students to make informed decisions about their future, setting them on the path to success."
"Every day, our careers advisers go above and beyond to assist students in their journey towards further study and employment.
"Their tireless efforts shape the future of our workforce and contribute to the prosperity of our communities."
"As advocates for our students, our careers advisers play a vital role in bridging the gap between education and the workforce."
