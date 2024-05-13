South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Empowering students with Bomaderry High School's career advisor

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bomaderry High School careers advisor Holly Pastor helps students seek out their passions and find their calling. Picture by Trent Hilaire (BHS Alumni), Hill To Air photography
Bomaderry High School careers advisor Holly Pastor helps students seek out their passions and find their calling. Picture by Trent Hilaire (BHS Alumni), Hill To Air photography

Kicking off Careers Week from Monday May 13 to 19, Bomaderry High School careers advisor Holly Pastor said it was a privilege to empower students and gain insight into potential future career paths for the next generation to take on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.