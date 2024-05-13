South Coast Register
Marine Rescue volunteers wrap up another busy boating season

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 13 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:23am
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers have completed their second busiest boating season on record with 3,242 search and rescue missions, including 921 emergency responses between October 1, 2023 and Anzac Day this year.

