Black Spot funds to improve driver safety on Forest Road

A dangerous stretch of Forest Road will be upgraded thanks to funds from the Federal Government's Black Spot Program.
Federal Member for Gilmore and chair of the NSW Black Spot Consultative Panel, Fiona Phillips, said a 1.7 kilometre stretch of road would be made safer with a "high-level, non-skid surface" being added.
"Improvements will include the installation of safety barriers, signage and profile line marking," Mrs Phillips said.
She welcomed the $452,400 funding injection from the Black Spot program that targets roads where crashes have occurred or are at risk of occurring.
"Forest Road was nominated because we've seen a lot of crashes and many near misses on this road," Mrs Phillips said.
"It's great news for people and families that travel that road to work and school every day, and for the many people who visit our beautiful beaches and Jervis Bay.
"Forest Road is a key road leading onto the Princes Highway, so anything we can do to help fix that road is great," she said.
"Black Spot treatments help reduce serious injuries and deaths on our roads, and get people home safely."
Mrs Phillips encouraged people to nominate other dangerous roads and intersections for investigation and possible safety upgrades.
Nominations can be made by visiting the Black Spot Program website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.