During a brief gap in the rain, pink glow of aurora spotted from Kiama

Illawarra stargazers who refused to let the dismal weather deter them have been treated to the extraordinary lights of aurora australis.
And those who missed it are likely to get a second chance on Sunday, May 13.
During a brief reprieve in Saturday night's torrential rain, David Finlay dashed outside his Kiama house to look for the celestial phenomenon.
It was about 9pm when the amateur astronomer and science enthusiast spotted it.
While not as vivid as the clear-sky photographs emerging from Victoria and Tasmania, Mr Finlay said it was still a sight to behold.
"I saw some stars to the south and recognised the faint glow of aurora through the clouds," he said.
"All I had with me in that moment was my phone, so I snapped a quick shot and there it was."
"That's only a three-second exposure using a phone camera - that means the aurora was incredibly bright."
The spectacular light shows - known as the southern lights (aurora australis) and northern lights (aurora borealis) - have been triggered by a rare geomagnetic storm and can be seen in skies from Tasmania to Britain.
Mr Finlay said there was a very high chance of a similar solar storm happening on Sunday night, with a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) about to hit earth from an X5.8 solar flare.
"This may produce the same space weather storm levels as seen from last night, which produced aurora overhead in Tasmania and was seen as far north as Queensland," he said.
Take a look at Mr Finlay's work at @davefinlaydigital.
