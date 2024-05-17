Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The first of its kind for the area, Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival will be held on the weekend and headlined by well known and loved reggae band, The Strides. Joining them will be MC Iha Jah and DJ Prento, along with a locals feature on the line-up too, including Benji & the Saltwater Sound System, Casuarina Light Phenomenon, JJ Spence Band, and Ren & the Rudeboys. Held directly behind The Friendly Inn, there will be entertainment for the kids with it being an all-ages event, and kids under 12 having free entry for the day.

