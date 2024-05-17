Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

A feast from land and sea on May 18, Terra Firma is an outdoor dining experience cooked entirely over an open flame and using exclusively local produce, wine and craft beers. Live music and games will also accompany the day, with the opportunity to tour Wildwood House and walk over 2kilometres of bushland along the rainforest grounds. There's even something for the kids with the Bush Kids programme where children can be entertained by an immersive experience of their own.
The first of its kind for the area, Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival will be held on the weekend and headlined by well known and loved reggae band, The Strides. Joining them will be MC Iha Jah and DJ Prento, along with a locals feature on the line-up too, including Benji & the Saltwater Sound System, Casuarina Light Phenomenon, JJ Spence Band, and Ren & the Rudeboys. Held directly behind The Friendly Inn, there will be entertainment for the kids with it being an all-ages event, and kids under 12 having free entry for the day.
Farmgate Restaurant Nowra are hosting a delectable degustation dinner, prepared and served by Chef Gerald Poelzl and his team including Jen Temby. The evening's menu will showcase South Coast produce in five creative courses accompanied by cocktails featuring Nowra's own Tara Distillery spirits in a long tables style event. Bookings are essential.
Held nestled in nature at Bundanon join an afternoon listening to Dr. Sarah Nicholson, Director of the South Coast Writers Centre (SCWC) as they engage in conversation with residents from the 2024 SCWC Emerging and Established Writers Group Retreat. The talented group will share excerpts from their current works in progress and discuss their projects, reflecting on their experience as resident writers at Bundanon.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.