South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 17 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildwood, Terra Firma long lunch. Picture supplied by take five photography
Wildwood, Terra Firma long lunch. Picture supplied by take five photography

Terra Firma Long Lunch - Kangaroo Valley

May 18 & 19

A feast from land and sea on May 18, Terra Firma is an outdoor dining experience cooked entirely over an open flame and using exclusively local produce, wine and craft beers. Live music and games will also accompany the day, with the opportunity to tour Wildwood House and walk over 2kilometres of bushland along the rainforest grounds. There's even something for the kids with the Bush Kids programme where children can be entertained by an immersive experience of their own.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.