Wash out over Mother's Day weekend, Shoalhaven sports grounds closed due to weather

Following weather reports of heavy rainfall across the weekend, all Shoalhaven sports grounds will be closed until Monday, May 13.
Shoalhaven City Council advised ground closures would be required to avoid damage across the fields and by closing for the weekend, they could be better preserved for the remainder of the sporting season.
A statement earlier in the week from the Bureau of Meteorology said some areas across the New South Wales coast could receive two-day rainfall totals exceeding 100+ millimetres, with some areas potentially reaching over 200mm.
With heavy rainfall and isolated storms predicted across the Mother's Day weekend The Bureau warned communities on the coast to stay alert, as isolated flooding events were possible.
For emergency assistance in floods and storms, call the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
