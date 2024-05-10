Special seminar focussing on memory loss coming to Bomaderry on May 14, hosted by AIR

The Association of Independent Retirees will host a special seminar focussing on memory loss this May, and have opened the invitation to anyone wishing to gain insight or support on memory loss throughout ageing.
Particularly for individuals who may have trouble remembering names, forgetting why they've walked into a room, or struggling to
Held on Tuesday, May 14 at the Bomaderry Bowling Club, the seminar is part of the forthcoming meeting of AIR, but anyone is invited to attend, with this months topic Memory Loss in Ageing: Normal vs Pathological.
Come and hear Shoalhaven Clinical Nurse Consultant in Aged Care Steve Swan speak on the topic of Memory Loss and his specialised knowledge in all aspects of ageing and aged care, particularly in the understanding of dementia and cognitive impairment.
AIR is an organisation for the benefit of self-funded retirees (those whose income is from superannuation and/or investments perhaps with a part Centrelink pension.
It meets at the Bomaderry Bowling Club on the second Tuesday of the month from 10am to 12noon.
Visitors are always welcome, even if you are non-self-funded retirees, the group host an introductory meeting to share information of value to retirees, morning tea and a guest speaker, with a small charge to cover costs of room hire and morning tea.
This month's guest speaker will have valuable information for all those whose memory fails them all too frequently.
For further information contact AIR secretary Peter Moate on 4448 7788 or moateypete@gmail.com
