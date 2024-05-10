South Coast Register
Home/News/Business
Photos

First look inside old Gerringong dairy co-op turned party venue

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
May 11 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erica Warren inside the recently opened Co-Op Gerringong. Picture by ACM
Erica Warren inside the recently opened Co-Op Gerringong. Picture by ACM

The oldest continually operating dairy co-operative in Australia has been transformed into a modern events and community space, but the building's heritage remains the star of the show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.