First look inside old Gerringong dairy co-op turned party venue

The oldest continually operating dairy co-operative in Australia has been transformed into a modern events and community space, but the building's heritage remains the star of the show.
Purchased in 2020 for $2.25m by two local families, since the development application was approved in 2022, local builders and trades have been on site at the historic building next to Gerringong station.
Now, the owners are ready to open the doors.
First will be the Sam Matters Cup, a charity golf day with all proceeds going to the Saving Sammy Foundation with lunch to be held at the Co-Op, with entertainment by country music star Benn Gunn in the afternoon.
Continuing the local theme will be the first Distilled, a two day celebration of local distilleries and live music across the June long weekend.
All of this will take place in the Truck Room, which has been carefully restored to showcase the building's heritage, while providing a modern, multi-functional event space.
Stepping into the high-ceiling hall, original touches including steel beams and equipment remain suspended overhead.
The owners have installed a curving, double-sided bar in the north-east corner, facing both into the space and out to the north-facing lawn.
Further inside, the exposed brickwork and timber doors remain and are complemented by hanging lighting that gives the room a warm glow in a rural-industrial setting.
General manager Erica Warren said the brief to the designers and builders was to add "a bit of luxury" while keeping the inside as true to its history as possible.
"This is stage one of the renovation, and this space will be used for weddings and our own events."
Bookings are open now for weddings and Christmas parties in the space, as the team turns their attention to stage two, which will involve the renovation of the rooms adjacent and outdoor courtyard.
"It will be an Italian-inspired courtyard with festoon lights, outdoor seating and bar," Ms Warren said.
Intimate indoor dining venues are also part of the plans.
While food and beverage options will change depending on the event, the venue has a select roster of local catering options for guests.
Ms Warren said as locals and visitors fill the space, the site will return to being the heart of the south coast community.
"It'll just be a natural congregation place for people to come."
