Spotted-tail quoll caught on camera for the first time in 30 years at Booderee

For the first time in 30 years, a spotted-quoll sighting could be officially recorded, as one recently came out of hiding and was caught on camera by rangers at Booderee National Park, Jervis Bay.
Although Shoalhaven locals may have the animals here and there over the years, park management is ecstatic about the exciting find, with the last recorded sighting within the park recorded in 1994 at Moe's Rock.
Not to be confused with the recently released Eastern quoll which feasts on insects, birds and small mice, the spotted-tail quoll is almost three times its size, with an appetite for larger prey, sometimes including the brush-tail possum.
Booderee National Park Country and Conservation Manager Dion Maple said it felt "unreal" when he was shown the footage of the quoll and it was a particularly big deal due to the length of time between the last recorded sighting.
After a few phone calls to team members, they confirmed it to be the uncommon spotted-tail quoll.
"When I realised it was a spotted-tail quoll, I was very excited," Mr Maple said.
"Initially I was a bit worried thinking it was one of our eastern quolls we'd released like a week or two before-hand.
"I made a few calls to my boss and project partners WWF and said 'you won't believe it, there's a spotted-tail quoll that's turned up in the park at the same time we've just released the eastern quolls', and of course they're different species.
"The chance of that happening is like winning the lotto.
"But that's not to say they don't come through here at all, we just haven't seen one in such a long time."
The good news was distributed to the public via social media, and Mr Maple said it was heartwarming to receive so much commentary from the public as people weighed in on their own experiences and potential sightings.
"People have said they've seen them at St Georges Basin and Tomerong, and they're close by to the park," Mr Maple said.
"They are uncommon in general though, as they're sort of an apex predator, they're the second largest marsupial predator in existence, after the Tasmania Devil."
Recent conservation work with Parks and Wildlife included 19 Eastern quolls released into the Booderee Botanic Gardens, an ongoing project to repopulate the species in the area and this recent sighting could be credited as a byproduct of that work.
"I feel great about the ongoing conservation work that we're doing at Booderee National Park, we've been routinely controlling foxes out here for over 20 years now and even though this is probably a pass through it does make me incredibly hopeful we've got the right environment for them to thrive here"
"They came from sanctuaries in Tasmania and Barrington tops a few weeks ago, and now we're feeding them a few times a week and keeping a close eye on them."
"Although they only live three years, we found that the quolls that learnt to avoid foxes could persist and live to the end of their natural lives.
"In this safe haven, the plan now is to breed quolls in a safer area, and then they have a better chance of survival
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.