South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

A proposal by Shoalhaven Water could see water usage charges rise by 25 per cent

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 9 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerial photo of Tallowa Dam. Picture from file
Aerial photo of Tallowa Dam. Picture from file

A new statement from Shoalhaven Water proposes increasing water charges by 25 per cent from July 2024. The increase is associated with covering the rising costs of providing sewer and water services to the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.