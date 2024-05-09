A proposal by Shoalhaven Water could see water usage charges rise by 25 per cent

A new statement from Shoalhaven Water proposes increasing water charges by 25 per cent from July 2024. The increase is associated with covering the rising costs of providing sewer and water services to the region.
The proposed rise would add an approximate annual cost of $206.50 ($3.97) to bills (based on an average annual residential water consumption of 155kL).
Water usage charges would rise from $2.00 per kilolitre (1,000 litres) to $2.50 per kL.
Servicing over 50,000 properties in the Shoalhaven, the company attributed increasing its fees to a flow on from rising operational costs, including electricity and treatment chemicals which increased by about 70 per cent in the last three years.
Shoalhaven Water director Rob Horner said the company prided itself on providing a high quality service, however, needed to ensure it adequately covered costs to remain viable into the future.
"After returning consecutive deficit operational budgets in the Water Fund during the last few years, it is essential that we act now to sustain our operations for the long term," Mr Horner said.
"It's integral that we plan and deliver the ongoing maintenance and renewal of our critical infrastructure that connects people to water and sewer at all times," he said.
Water charges for industrial and commercial customers would also increase based on the size of the water meter connected to the property.
Even with the proposed increases in water usage and availability charges, the statement said Shoalhaven Water would remain one of the most affordable for water customers in NSW.
The proposed fees and charges are on exhibition until 5pm Monday, June 10, as part of Council's draft Delivery Program Operational Plan and draft budget 2024-25.
Residents can provide feedback via the Shoalhaven Council Get Involved website, by clicking here.
