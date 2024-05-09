Looking for Mother's Day plans in the Shoalhaven? Here's a local wrap up

Not sure what to do with Mum this Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12? We've wrapped up some top picks from around the Shoalhaven to treat her to.
Start the day getting the endorphins pumping with The Mother's Day Classic fun run in Huskisson. Participants can run, jog or walk raising funds for breast and ovarian cancer research. This will be the eighth annual Mother's Day Classic fun run in Huskisson and distance options vary, from a 3 kilometre, 5 km or 10 km walk or run as well as family-friendly events across the day.
The Country Club, St Georges Basin On Point Kitchen will open early for a buffet breakfast with both Hot and Cold selections on offer. Proudly supported by the Shoalhaven Food Network as part of the Autumn Celebration of Food. Bookings are essential and can be done through The Country Club website here.
Enjoy live music from Gaby Bonello at The Bannister's Rooftop Bar and Grill in Mollymook on Mother's Day afternoon between 5pm to 8pm, along with a cocktail or meal from their menu.
Cupitt's Estate are hosting a Sunday session over looking the Budawang Ranges, featuring live entertainment from The Stayers, who curate a paired-back, relaxed, feel-good style of music from 12.30pm. Cupitt's Estate offer an array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats, with a special focus on Mother's Day lunch, bookings are recommended.
A charity event supporting the Cancer Council through the Stars of Nowra fundriaser, the Terara House Sunset Soiree will include wood fired pizza, live music from Tayah Larsen a huge raffle for your chance to win and so much more.
A three-course lunch at historic location The Butter factory for $74 per person, a sneak peak into menu options include a citrus grilled salmon with butter baked chats, rocket and fennel remoulade, or crispy skin pork belly with polenta, barbecue carrot puree and pan grilled spinach. Bookings are essential so get in touch with the team to book in.
From 12noon to 4pm this Mother's Day, La Vespa Italian restaurant in Vincentia will host a vibrant long lunch inspired by traditionally Italian long family lunches with Nonna cooking up a storm. The Long Lunch at La Vespa will feature live Italian music, alongside a selection of starters, pastas and desserts to share. Bookings essential.
