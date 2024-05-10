South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Lady tradies take up the tools to build a career in construction

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 10 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yasmin Anderson is in her second year of a carpentary apprenticeship through Nowra TAFE. Picture TAFE NSW
Yasmin Anderson is in her second year of a carpentary apprenticeship through Nowra TAFE. Picture TAFE NSW

The first thing south coast tradie Yasmin Anderson did when she stepped on the job site was prove she could match it with the men.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.