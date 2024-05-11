South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Shaping unique electric guitars a form of therapy for Sarah J

VS
By Victoria Silk
May 12 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stepping inside Sarah Hicks' workshop one is immediately struck by the meticulous order of the space.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.