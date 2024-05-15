Religious groups lead climate change protest outside Fiona Phillips' office

Religious groups have protested outside the office of Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips as they call for an end to coal and gas projects as part of the government's action on the climate crisis.
The protest on Friday, May 3 was part of two weeks of action outside government MPs' offices to say there should be no more coal and gas projects if the Federal Government was serious about keeping people safe from climate change impacts including bushfires and floods.
"This year the Labor Government will decide whether to approve a lot more potential coal and gas projects," said Rev John Brentnall from Berry Uniting Church.
"The world's climate scientists have made it clear that a safe climate is not compatible with any new fossil fuel projects anywhere on Earth.
"As people of faith we are united in saying that this is a clear moral issue on which this government must act," he said.
"Here on the South Coast people know only too well how serious it is to keep upping the chances of more bushfires and floods.
"It's bad enough what nature throws at us anyway without pouring fuel on the fire by saying yes to new coal and gas," Rev Brentnall said.
Those attending the protest came from Catholic, Anglican, Uniting Church and Buddhist communities, who joined forces with other concerned local residents.
"This is something that concerns people of all faiths and none," Rev Brentnall said.
"We're all deeply concerned."
In recent times faith communities have been increasingly vocal about the issue.
In October 2022 more than 100 senior religious leaders from across Australia and the Pacific sent an open letter to Prime Minister Albanese calling for an end to new coal and gas projects.
Senior leaders from Christian, Muslim and Buddhist faiths followed up on the open letter in November and February by holding meetings in Canberra with the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
They also met Shadow Climate Minister Ted O'Brien.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.