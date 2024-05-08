Heavy rainfall and isolated storms predicted across Mother's Day weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts heavy rainfall and isolated storms across Mother's Day weekend and warned communities on the south coast to stay alert, as isolated flooding events were possible.
Those in eastern New South Wales can expect moderate showery conditions to continue for the rest of the week, while an increased risk of moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted from Friday throughout the weekend and potentially into early next week.
The Bureau warned isolated minor flooding was possible on the weekend, as two-day rainfall totals on the south coast were likely to exceed 100+ mm, with some areas potentially receiving 200+ mm during the event.
The peak rainfall period is predicted for Sunday, May 12.
Regions with already saturated soils from recent flooding along the coast could have an elevated risk of repeat flooding over the weekend, particularly in inland and coastal areas.
The forecast comes as a slow-moving high-pressure system will cross from Tasmania to an onshore easterly airstream over NSW in the remainder of the week, causing showery conditions across the state.
At the same time, weekend weather predictions resulted from an upper-level trough combined with a moist onshore flow.
Rainfall forecasts are subject to change and will be more accurate closer to the date. Residents are encouraged to keep updated on weather warnings and contact the SES on 132 500 should they need emergency assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.