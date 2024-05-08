South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Olympic Games spot confirmed for Shoalhaven surfer

By Staff Reporter
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Surfers [from left] Ethan Ewing, Jack Robinson , Tyler Wright and Molly Picklum will all make their Olympic debuts in 2024. Picture supplied
Surfers [from left] Ethan Ewing, Jack Robinson , Tyler Wright and Molly Picklum will all make their Olympic debuts in 2024. Picture supplied

Shoalhaven surfer Tyler Wright can pack her boards for the Olympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.