Olympic Games spot confirmed for Shoalhaven surfer

Shoalhaven surfer Tyler Wright can pack her boards for the Olympic Games.
Surfing Australia has confirmed that Wright along with Molly Picklum, Jack Robinson and Ethan Ewing have now officially qualified for the Olympic Games.
The surfing side of the Paris Games will be held in held at Teahupo'o in Tahiti.
Wright, the 2016 and 2017 World Champion Tyler continues her family's Olympic legacy, after brother Owen won Australia's first Olympic medal in Tokyo.
"To see surfing in the Olympics in Tokyo 2020 was kind of surreal," Wright said.
"The Olympics for me is something I've sat down since I was young and just spent two weeks absolutely obsessing over the sport.
"To see my own sport there was kind of weird but so cool. I'm excited to see where it can go from here."
She is looking forward to taking on the waves Teahupo'o.
"Teahupo'o is a massive wave of consequence. It's beautiful, it's raw and it's a wave where you don't want to find out the consequences," Wright said.
"You want to go in with a really humble and respectful approach to mother nature and what she produces.
"More than likely I'm going to be scared, but it's being honest with that and sticking to what's important for me in that opportunity, that's all I can ask for myself."
The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11.
