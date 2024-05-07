A washed out match and unexpected goal as St Georges Basin vs Sussex Inlet

In what was a wash out for most sports over the weekend, St Georges Basin Dragons and Sussex Inlet Seahawks went head to head in a game that finished early, with only one goal scored, by accident.
The game was called off at the 67th minute due to wet weather and it ended with one goal to Basin, despite being scored by a Sussex player, it skidded off his head and into the wrong goal, giving basin the win.
St Georges Basin Dragons coach James Gallemore said overall, despite the wet conditions he was pleased with the team's performance.
"I was pretty happy with the possessions and all the metrics were great, passing was good, position was good and we created a really good number of chances," Mr Gallemore said.
"I didn't have a particular stand out player, everyone had to be really focussed on what they were doing.
"All the metrics in terms of performance were very good."
Wet weather conditions meant the ground was difficult to keep a footing on, but the main issue was an unpredictable ball, Mr Gallemore said.
"The ball skids off the surface when it's heavy rain and it holds up, so the players are second guessing themselves, 'will it hold, or bounce, or skid', it limits chances like that and it can be quite unnatural, it can go the opposite way you think it will," he said.
Which was how Basin's winning goal was scored by a Sussex player.
"I believe it was a cross or corner that came in from the left hand side, and he tried to clear it," Mr Gallemore said.
"It slid off his head in an uncomfortable way and rather than going to a corner it went in the opposite way, we really applied the pressure and if that's what we can take from it, then that's great."
They'll face off against Shoalhaven United in next weekends game, with the aim to score more goals, and keep up their current performance.
"We're creating some good opportunities now and need to slot a few more of those in so we can reap the rewards for the hard work on the pitch," Mr Gallemore said.
