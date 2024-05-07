South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

A washed out match and unexpected goal as St Georges Basin vs Sussex Inlet

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 7 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Stahlhut (Basin) and Ryan Wiggins (Sussex). Picture by Tamara Lee
Zac Stahlhut (Basin) and Ryan Wiggins (Sussex). Picture by Tamara Lee

In what was a wash out for most sports over the weekend, St Georges Basin Dragons and Sussex Inlet Seahawks went head to head in a game that finished early, with only one goal scored, by accident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.