More than 20,000 paid roles on offer to deliver local council elections

Acting commissioner for the NSW Local Government elections, Matthew Philips, says there are thousands of opportunities for people across NSW to earn some extra money on election day - Saturday, September 14.
"We are recruiting right across NSW and no experience is needed, you just need to be enrolled to vote and available to work on election day," Mr Phillips said.
"We will train you. You'll join a huge team working on one of the biggest events to be held in this state."
He said it was a "great day's work" in the local community.
"We have a lot of staff who return again and again," Mr Phillips said.
"Expressions of interest can be submitted via our website - elections.nsw.gov.au."
Election staff perform a range of tasks on election day, including:
Mr Philips said the Electoral Commission was committed to creating a workforce that reflects the population of NSW.
"If you speak a language in addition to English, if you are a person with disability or if you are a First Nations person, I strongly encourage you to apply," he said.
"Even if you have no experience working at elections, this is a great opportunity to learn new skills and meet people, while you also play a valuable part in contributing to democracy."
Interested applicants can find out more and submit an expression of interest now by visiting elections.nsw.gov.au.
