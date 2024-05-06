South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Watch

'Epic' dolphin encounter by South Coast adventurer

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 7 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An "epic" encounter with a friendly dolphin has a Moruya man on a high even months after the experience.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.