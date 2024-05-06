South Coast Register
Get grooving in the valley at the inaugural Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival this May

Updated May 6 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:41pm
Held by The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley, the inaugural Kangaroo Valley Reggae festival is set to draw in the crowds. Picture supplied.
Held by The Friendly Inn, Kangaroo Valley, the inaugural Kangaroo Valley Reggae festival is set to draw in the crowds. Picture supplied.

The inaugural Kangaroo Valley Reggae Festival will launch this month as a one-stage event headlined by Sydney reggae and roots royalty, The Strides.

