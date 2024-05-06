Mother's Day Classic fun run to turn Huskisson pink on Sunday

Supporting ovarian and breast cancer, the Mother's Day Classic fun run will make a return to the Shoalhaven and bring a sea of pink to Huskisson.
Stepping off from Voyager Memorial Park, participants can walk, run or jog their way along a 3 kilometre, 5km or 10km route.
The 3km, which begins at 9am will run along the Huskisson footpath to Moona Moona Creek reserve and return.
Starting at 8.45am, the 5km course heads along the path from Voyager Memorial Park to a turnaround point along Collingwood beach and return.
The 10km course runs along the path from Voyager Memorial Park to a turnaround point near the end of Minerva St and return.
Registrations open at 7.30am on the day, which can be done at the starting point.
Mother's Day Classic Huskisson host Anna Rogers said the day was always incredibly special, with a great energy around it.
"There's also a lot of people walking in memory of loved ones who may, or may not still be with us, it's a good energy though and always a great day to reflect," Ms Rogers said.
"We play music, have a lot of fun and Nikki from Body 4 Mind Connections will be helping us with a warm up before the event starts.
"We have a huge raffle, the SES will be doing a bbq and we'll have coffee, as well as some beautiful mothers day items for sale like flowers and cupcakes from Husky Bakery."
This year will also mark the inclusion of supporting ovarian cancer, which Ms Rogers said was a disease that was difficult to detect early.
"Being able to put money towards that and save even more people as we've managed to do over the last 20 odd years, it's incredible we can help women in a new and different way," she said.
With the event usually overflowing with hues of pink for breast cancer, the inclusion of ovarian cancer means teal is more than welcome to be added to the colour palette
"We'll have pink hairspray and selfie frames to get pictures inside of, and hopefully the weather is on our side but even if it isn't, it's still a beautiful location and day to be had," Ms Rogers said.
"Anybody can join in and you can walk too, we have absolutely no limits on time or anything.
"A lot of people walk as a family with their kids and even dogs, as long as they're well behaved."
For more information, click here.
