Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Garden, Berry is once again presenting 'Banquet in Berry - A Celebration of our Region', a relaxed evening showcasing produce from local growers. A five-course dinner where attendees have the option of an upgraded wine pairing, featuring three wines from Coolangatta Estate. The event is designed as a long table sharing style dinner with booking are essential. Banquet in Berry is presented as part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food.