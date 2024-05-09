South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
What's on

Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 9 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banquet in Berry, at The Garden Berry is back for 2024 and showcasing local produce. Picture supplied
Banquet in Berry, at The Garden Berry is back for 2024 and showcasing local produce. Picture supplied

Banquet in Berry

May 10

The Garden, Berry is once again presenting 'Banquet in Berry - A Celebration of our Region', a relaxed evening showcasing produce from local growers. A five-course dinner where attendees have the option of an upgraded wine pairing, featuring three wines from Coolangatta Estate. The event is designed as a long table sharing style dinner with booking are essential. Banquet in Berry is presented as part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.