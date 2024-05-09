Arts, sports and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Garden, Berry is once again presenting 'Banquet in Berry - A Celebration of our Region', a relaxed evening showcasing produce from local growers. A five-course dinner where attendees have the option of an upgraded wine pairing, featuring three wines from Coolangatta Estate. The event is designed as a long table sharing style dinner with booking are essential. Banquet in Berry is presented as part of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Autumn Celebration of Food.
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre will host an abundance of talent on Friday night, for an evening of rock n roll, celebrating musical legends who became members of the infamous '27 club'. The live show features music and stories from the likes of Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, and Jimmy Hendrix, all iconic voices across their generations.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
The Mother's Day Classic is back in Huskisson for 2024, where participants can run, jog or walk raising funds for breast and ovarian cancer research. This will be the eighth annual Mother's Day Classic fun run in Huskisson and distance options vary, from a 3 kilometre, 5 km or 10 km walk or run as well as family-friendly events across the day.
Held on the second Sunday of each month, the Kangaroo Valley Farmer's Market is located behind the Friendly Inn and features fresh produce from local makers and growers. From 9am to 1pm, stalls include meat, fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, jams, pickles, pastries and so much more on offer from across the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.