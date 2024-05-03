South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Easy way to check if your phone will stop working when 3G network switches off

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 3 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Telstra's 3G mobile network is scheduled to switch off on June 30, with the thousands of Australians yet to upgrade their phones likely to lose services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.