Shoalhaven Mariners take on Southern Panthers in Illawarra Baseball League round 5

The Shoalhaven Mariners will go up against the Southern Panthers in round five of the Baseball Illawarra Senior competition at Ison Park on Sunday, but with wet weather predicted teams are hoping they won't be rained out.
Fourth grade Mariners are scheduled to tee off at 10:30am who are aiming to bounce back after a 11-3 loss to Warriors 4A in round four.
The Mariners held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but could not stand the barrage from the Warriors bats.
Fourth Grade will be looking for strong performances again from Jay Ellard and Garry Webster who impressed with 2 hits each last week, while the Panthers are following up a 13-2 loss to Warriors 4B last round.
In the 1.00pm game third grade Mariners will take on their nemesis, the 2023 Premier Southern Panthers team, with both teams undefeated going into this round.
After home runs in the last two games to Matt Calderon and Leith Grant, fans will be eager to see who will be the next to put the ball over the Ison Park fence.
For all game updates regarding weather, teams recommend checking their social media pages to confirm if games will proceed.
