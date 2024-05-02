Tributes flow for a man who helped shape the local airwaves

Tributes have been paid to a man who helped shape the news and music people in the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands listened to for more than 20 years.
Former 2ST and PowerFM station manager John Summerton has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Known affectionately as Summo, Mr Summerton joined the Nowra station in 1990 after on-air roles at 2WL in Wollongong and 2CH in Sydney, as well as time as the first general manager of 2 Double 0 in Wollongong - now i98FM.
He moved to 2ST in 1990 as general manager, later founding 94.9 Power FM.
Mr Summerton spent more than 20 years at the helm of the local radio stations while living in Sussex Inlet, before retiring in 2013 and planning to spend time travelling the world with wife Anne-Maree.
News of his death shocked many involved with 2ST over the years.
"I don't have the words to sum up the loss of my great friend, John Summerton," said former 2ST announcer Nick Lowther.
"I've worked with many wonderful leaders through my career, but John taught me the most," he said.
"Of all the lessons, he taught me of the patience, respect, and kindness that people needed to work together."
Mr Lowther also spoke of how Mr Summerton was "easy, understanding and generous ... with his time and expertise".
Former newsreader Graham French descried Mr Summerton as "a legend".
"He didn't have a bad bone in his body
"There was not a single person who ever had a bad word to say about Summo," Mr French said.
"Because of his management style he got results, because people respected him, and he treated them well."
Another 2ST identity, Pete Brandtman, agreed.
"You couldn't say a bad word about him, he was just a nice fellow - very casual and laid back but he got the job done," he said.
Mr French added Mr Summeron was always calm during the many crises that hit the radio station and region, which was "a great example of his management style".
When he retired from 2ST and PowerFM in 2013, Mr Summerton said he had "mixed emotions".
"I love the industry and I've met a lot of really lovely people. There are some really interesting characters in radio," he said at the time.
