MP calls for people to protect themselves ahead of peak flu season

While there is a continued focus on COVID-19 infections, health authorities warn influenza infections might actually be more severe than COVID-19.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is encouraging residents to get their annual influenza vaccine now, ahead of the peak flu season from around June to September.
Mrs Phillips said most residents could now access a range of vaccinations, including flu and COVID-19 shots, through their accredited community pharmacy.
"With vaccines now available through many pharmacies in Gilmore, it saves time and the additional costs associated with visiting your GP," she said.
"We know vaccines can save lives and prevent us from becoming seriously unwell, so I urge everyone to book in and get their flu and COVID shots to protect themselves before we hit winter."
To take advantage of the National Immunisation Program Vaccinations in Pharmacy (NIPVIP) Program, residents can make appointments online through their local pharmacy's website.
Some people are eligible to get the flu vaccine for free, including children aged six months to under five years, people aged 65 and over, Aboriginal people from six months of age, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions that put them at risk, such as diabetes, cancer and immune disorders.
The flu is a serious respiratory virus that circulates widely in Australia over winter, and can cause more serious complications, including hospitalisation and death - even in healthy people.
"People can protect themselves, family members and the wider community by getting a flu shot each year," Mrs Phillips added.
"Reported cases of the flu to date in Australia are 40 per cent higher than this time last year, that's why I rolled up my sleeve and had my flu shot at Priceline Nowra this week."
More information about the annual flu vaccination is available at www.health.gov.au.
