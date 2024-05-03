South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

At 73-years-old a Berry rotarian could be the oldest woman to walk the Kokoda Trail

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At 73-years-old a Berry rotarian could be the oldest woman to walk the Kokoda Trail
At 73-years-old a Berry rotarian could be the oldest woman to walk the Kokoda Trail

Three Berry locals were among trekkers who recently took on the gruelling Kokoda Trail, with 73-year-old Laurelle Price among them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.