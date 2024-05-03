At 73-years-old a Berry rotarian could be the oldest woman to walk the Kokoda Trail

Three Berry locals were among trekkers who recently took on the gruelling Kokoda Trail, with 73-year-old Laurelle Price among them.
It's believed she could be the oldest woman to ever complete the trail.
Organised by Berry Rotarian Ken Hutt and raising money for international disaster relief organisation ShelterBox, the group hiked 96 kilometres in nine days through the notoriously unforgiving terrain of Papua New Guinea.
Two hikers were medically evacuated from the trail, one with dengue fever and the other with extreme exhaustion, while Berry locals Laurelle Price, Ken Hutt and Ben Madden continued on to complete the track.
"I was constantly surprised by the dedication the trekkers had, I've done a lot of this sort of stuff as I've been mountaineering for years, so the physical side for me was okay," Mr Hutt said.
"But some people were well out of their comfort zone; they were so tough-minded and said they'd do it no matter what.
"Laurelle is a very strong willed and proud woman, there was no way she would give up.
"She found it physically hard on some days, but I would put her down as one of the strongest team members we had, and she's been farming on Woodhill Mountain forever and a day, which helped a lot."
Other than battling a viral infection, Ms Price said she was feeling mostly back to normal at home and was able to reflect on the challenges of her experience.
"The most challenging thing was the first crossing I came to, it was a single log over all of this rushing water," Ms Price said.
"Being a non-swimmer, that freaked me out a little bit; there were a lot of creek crossings and just a few logs over the top.
"Otherwise, it was quite steep, muddy, and slippery, and it was very challenging to go up and down some of the parts that were quite a step up.
"Sometimes my legs could barely reach, and my quads were quite fatigued, and the effort to pull yourself up when you could barely reach was quite a challenge."
When Ms Price took on the challenge, she did so for the fundraising aspect and the mental challenge, but it wasn't until she returned home they realised she was potentially the oldest woman to complete the Kokoda Trail
"It was never an intention, and I still find it a bit incredible that someone older hasn't done it," she said.
She said the group's camaraderie and understanding the relationship during World War II between PNG locals and Australian soldiers were key highlights.
"We all got on really well, everyone was very supportive and when we had time to chat with each other everyone was similarly interested, we kept quite a good pace and some were challenged a bit more than others."
"I didn't fully understand before hand the relationship between the local people and the Australians, they've formed a really great bond and I didn't realise how much support there was from the local people.
"Still to this day there's a real special connection."
