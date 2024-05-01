Shoalhaven Council running information sessions for election candidates

Potential candidates are already lining up and putting together teams ahead of the Shoalhaven Council election on Saturday, September 14.
But anyone thinking of becoming a councillor is invited to find out more about the role.
Shoalhaven Council is organising candidate information sessions to help people find out about all they need to know about how to register as a candidate, as well as valuable insights into what it means to be a Shoalhaven City Councillor.
CEO Robyn Stevens encouraged people interested in becoming a councillor or the mayor to attend a session to ensure they understand the roles and responsibilities this will entail.
"We belong to a caring and vibrant community with people who have a lot to offer the Shoalhaven and could make a valuable contribution as a democratically elected councillor," Ms Stevens said.
"Each session will provide an overview on the legal and ethical responsibilities, time commitments, available support and the skills required to successfully fulfil the roles of mayor or councillor," she said.
"Becoming a councillor is a rewarding and meaningful pursuit and I invite every aspiring candidate to attend a session, whether it be in-person or online."
The pre-election candidate sessions will take place in June.
For more information on the upcoming council elections and voting, please head to council's website.
