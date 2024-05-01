New service opens to help people from around the world feel at home in Shoalhaven

Tributes have been paid to multicultural community advocate Jan Frikken as Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra opened a new hub in Nowra.
For about 25 years Ms Frikken coordinated the Shoalhaven multicultural community group, supporting people arriving in the Shoalhaven from all corners of the world.
Much of that work has now been taken over by the hub, and MCCI CEO Chris Lacey said the organisation was building on the work of Ms Frikken and other community group members.
"A big reason we're here launching the Shoalhaven multicultural hub, is due to the initial and ongoing advocacy work on my friend Jan," Mr Lacey said.
"By bringing the region's communities together, by activating the networks, and often at all time of the day and night, doing what service providers are funded to do - providing practical support to newly arrived people," the committee's volunteers had been a tremendous community asset, Mr Lacey said.
He said the MCCI was taking over the work, with the aim of "advancing the participation of migrants and refugees in our economy and our society, tackling and overcoming practical problems for the community, leveraging the strength and resilience of people who've lifted their lives up from international places to start a new home, to build a sense of belonging, and to celebrate multiculturalism as an asset for our future".
NSW Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Steve Kamper, said it was important to celebrate ethnic communities and open doors for people from different cultural backgrounds to become fully involved in all aspects of Shoalhaven life.
"It's hubs like this that are so important in making that happen, and as we've got a growing number of migrants that are moving into the Shoalhaven it will become essential to connect them," Mr Kamper said.
He used the occasion to announce $100,000 in State Government funding for the multicultural hub.
Mr Kamper said the grant would "support diverse South Coast communities by providing service equity, as well as showcasing, preserving and sharing the region's rich diversity of cultures, languages and faiths".
It will also "meet a significant need for creating an ecosystem of networks and connections with community and government service providers in the Shoalhaven," Mr Kamper said.
Federal Minister for Social Services, Amanda Rishworth, congratulated all involved in opening the hub.
She said it was "absolutely fabulous that there is a physical presence that people can come and feel part of", as feeling connected was so important to people moving to a different country and culture.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, also paid tribute to "the important role that so many people have played to support migrant people within our community", while Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said that show of support needed to extend beyond events including Harmony Day.
She said it extended to looking at "How do we address people on the street, when we see that we've got people who are living here, call this place home, that we make sure that we're friendly, that we smile - even the act of smiling to someone can help break down barriers."
