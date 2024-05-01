Shoalhaven 4th grade Mariners fall to the Warriors over the weekend

With the Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd grade team on a bye over the weekend, the pressure was all on 4th grade Mariners to defeat the Shellharbour City Warriors at Eagle Field, Berkeley.
Within the first three innings, the Mariners were beaten by the Warriors 11-3 in what was said to be a game of missed opportunities.
At the top of the first inning a double went to Jay Ellard, followed by an RBI single to Garry Webster, along with walks to Lisa Pierce and Charlie Williams which had the bases loaded, but the Mariners were unable to convert.
Courtney Dom took to the mound at the bottom of the first inning for the Mariners, in what was a proud father moment, with son Tristan Dom as catcher.
The first two batters for the Warriors walked, things began to heat up as the next three of four batters were out with a strikeout, ground out and fly out, but the Warriors kept the pressure with two runs scored on wild pitches, with the end of the first inning 2-1 Warriors.
The second inning began with Ryllie Bristoe learning a walk, which was brought into score by a single from J Ellard single, who followed suit on a single from Webster.
A hit by pitch on C Dom follow by a walk to L Pierce had the bases loaded with Mariners, but with a round out to WIlliams, the Mariners scored no further runs.
The bottom of the second inning C Dom was on the mound, ending with a score of 3-2 Mariners.
The Mariners intended to convert baserunners to runs in the top of the third and with walks to Rylie and Kaylee Bristoe things were heating up, until strikeouts to T Dom and J Ellard.
The bottom of the third saw the first two batters walk, while relief pitcher Jake Pierce induced a double play.
With two out, the Mariners were in the lead when the Warriors in quick succession of hits and errors scored eight runs.
Lisa Pierce got the final out, but the damage had been done and the last stand in the top of the fourth inning L Pierce had a hit by pitch.
Charlie Williams closed for the Mariners in the bottom of the fourth, and only one run was scored with the game ending in 11-3 Warriors.
Pitching: Courtney Dom 2 Innings 0 Hits 3 Strikeouts 5 Walks 4 runs (2 earned) on 57 pitches. Jake Pierce 0.2 Innings 2 Hits 2 Walks 5 runs (2 earned) on 17 pitches. Lisa Pierce 0.1 Innings 1 Hit 1 Walk 1 Run on 10 pitches. Charlie Williams 1 Inning 1 Hit 1 Walk 1 Run on 16 pitches.
Batting: Double and Single to Jay Ellard, 2 Singles to Garry Webster.
