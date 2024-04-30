Demolition concerns raised as old Nowra Bridge remains closed

The old Nowra Bridge is not due to be demolished, according to State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.
That is despite concerns raised by State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward.
He has promised to use next week's sitting of State Parliament to press the State Government on why the old Nowra Bridge is still closed off to the public.
Mr Ward spent time on the weekend visiting the site, which is still surrounded by fences more than 12 months after the new bridge was opened for use.
"My concern is that Labor hasn't reopened the old Nowra Bridge because they want to get rid of it," Mr Ward said.
"Labor have never committed to keeping the old Nowra bridge.
"Next week in State Parliament, I'll be asking the NSW Labor Government to commit to keeping it and I'll be asking them to open it to the public," he said.
"The old Nowra bridge is iconic.
"The feedback I've received from our local community is overwhelming - people want the bridge kept and people want it reopened for pedestrian and cyclists," Mr Ward said.
However Ms Butler has moved quickly to quell any concerns, saying the old bridge was due to "undergo significant rehabilitation and repurposing to serve the community in new and exciting ways".
"The old Nowra Bridge, a cherished local landmark, will be closed for an extensive period of 18 months to two years to facilitate a series of maintenance and renovation efforts designed to preserve its historical integrity while adapting it for future use," Ms Butler said.
"Key aspects of the rehabilitation include the removal of hazardous materials such as lead paint and the complete resurfacing of the bridge deck.
"Once renovations are completed, the bridge will be re-opened exclusively for pedestrian and cyclist use, providing a scenic transit route and a safe, eco-friendly way to traverse the area," she said.
"By transforming the Old Nowra Bridge into a pedestrian and cyclist pathway, we are ensuring it remains a part of our community's future while respecting its past."
Ms Butler said Transport for NSW would keep the community informed throughout the planning and construction phases, ensuring transparency and public involvement in bringing new life to the historical structure.
