South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Demolition concerns raised as old Nowra Bridge remains closed

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 1 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The old Nowra Bridge is not due to be demolished, according to State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.