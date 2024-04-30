Minister inspects new facility designed to help keep women safe

As the national focus turns to women's safety, Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips have toured the new Southern Cross Community Housing Shoalhaven Safe Places emergency accommodation site.
The dwelling opened in the Shoalhaven on January 22, 2024, offering six units operated by Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra (SAHSSI).
The tour on Tuesday, April 30, examined the facility that provides a safe refuge for women and children experiencing family and domestic violence.
