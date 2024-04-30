South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Minister inspects new facility designed to help keep women safe

GE
By Glenn Ellard
April 30 2024 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the national focus turns to women's safety, Federal Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips have toured the new Southern Cross Community Housing Shoalhaven Safe Places emergency accommodation site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.