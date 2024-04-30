Jemma puts together diverse tribe for tilt at Shoalhaven Council

Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe has resigned her position ahead of announcing plans to stand for mayor at September's Shoalhaven Council election.
Ms Tribe had been the chamber's president for six years, but said she had to resign her position as the chamber was apolitical, and its policy was that any committee member had to resign if running for any level of government.
She said as a business owner, social enterprise operator, community leader, parent and former councillor, she had an insight into the challenges council faced but felt the "fundamental issues are being forgotten".
"I believe the community wants council to get back to basics - roads, rates and rubbish," Ms Tribe said.
"Change is needed and I'm putting myself forward to be that change."
Ms Tribe said she was running as an independent with a team of independents in each ward.
"The community is fed up with party politics in local government - I am hearing loud and clear that they don't want the distraction of state and federal issues on the floor of council, nor do they want party officials in Sydney dictating how people vote," she said.
"The community wants local people, making local decisions, in the interest of our local community.
"Given the significant challenges being faced by council, it deserves this focus," she said.
Ms Tribe is putting together a diverse team of candidates across all three wards under the Team Tribe banner.
They include retired army Major Selena Clancy, nurse and real estate agent Crystal Brandon, farmer Tim Cochrane, small business owner and former councillor Bohdan Brumerskyj, and small business owner and Nowra Farmers Market organiser Jess Bromley.
Ms Tribe said the rest of the team would be announced in coming weeks.
She said the main aim in putting together her team was to ensure she had people with business expertise and a passion for the community.
Following Ms Tribe's resignation from the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, vice-president John Lamont has stepped into the presidential role until the AGM later in the year.
