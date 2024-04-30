Data security breach not expected to impact people in the Shoalhaven

Be aware of email, telephone and text-based scams. Do not share your personal information with anyone unless you are confident about who you are sharing it with;

When on a webpage asking for your login credentials, take note of the web address or URL ('Uniform Resource Locator'). The URL is located in the address bar of your web browser and typically starts with https://;

If you are suspicious of the URL, do not provide your login details. Contact the entity through the usual channels to ensure you are logging into the correct web page. Please note that we will never contact you to ask for your username or password;

Enable multi-factor authentication for your online accounts where possible, including your email, banking, and social media accounts;

Ensure you have up-to-date anti-virus software installed on any device you use to access your online accounts;

Check the strength of your passwords and whether they have been involved in any data breaches on the NSW Government password checker website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw/passwords; and