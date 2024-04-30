South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Data security breach not expected to impact people in the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 30 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shoalhaven residents are not expected to be impacted by a data breach at the company that operates Shoalhaven Council's out of hours call centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.