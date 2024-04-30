Shoalhaven towns vying for top tourism awards

Huskisson, Berry and Ulladulla are in the running to be named the top tourist town in NSW.
The three Shoalhaven gems, all with their unique tourist draw cards, are finalists in the 2024 Top Tourism Town Awards. The towns have been shortlisted after category wins in 2023 for Berry and Huskisson.
Finalists were revealed by Business NSW this week across three categories, with South Coast locations throughout.
Included were Huskisson (population under 1500 residents), Berry and Merimbula (population 1500-5000), and Kiama, Shellharbour and Ulladulla (more than 5000 residents).
The Tourism and Economic Development Manager at Shoalhaven City Councul, Kristy Mayhew, said tourism is vital to the regional economy and award recognition at state level is a key factor in driving visitor interest.
"It is with immense pride that we once again celebrate Shoalhaven's recognition at the state level, with several of our towns shortlisted as finalists this year," she said.
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and resilience of our local entrepreneurs and their commitment to excellence.
"The tourism sector brings over one billion dollars into the Shoalhaven region and the exposure from the awards help to promote the off-season to key target markets to help support year round jobs.
"The award application includes great content for visitors including itineraries, videos and editorial to use as inspiration for their trip."
Ms Mayhew commended the effort in getting the region's towns in the shop window and vying for prestigious awards.
"Being able to showcase Shoalhaven's towns and their warm and welcoming communities has been an initiative of council in partnership with business chambers over the last few years," she said.
"Berry has won gold for the NSW awards two years in a row and is set for the hall of fame this year if successful.
"Huskisson won gold last year for NSW and bronze in the Australian Top Town Awards, and Ulladulla Silver."
Public voting for the Top Tourism Town Awards opened on April 29 and will continue until 5pm on May 13.
Winners in each category will be announced in partnership with Local Government NSW at the LGNSW Destination & Visitor Economy Conference to be held from May 28 to 30 at Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre.
The Gold Winner in each category will then have the honour of representing NSW at the National Tourism Awards.
For more information on how to vote and to learn more about all the towns shortlisted, click here
