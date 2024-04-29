Talented netballers set to have a Greater time representing the region

Talented netballers from Kiama and Shoalhaven have received a boost to their representative program, with Greater Bank signing up to provide support for another year.
Both netball associations will be making the trip to Sydney for State Titles with the seniors hitting the court first in June, while the juniors will have their turn during the July school holidays.
It will be part of an exciting year at Shoalhaven Netball Association, which is celebrating the first full season on its new courts and aiming for even stronger representative results after all junior teams secured a top four finishes in their division in 2023.
"We were very happy with our results last year, and hope to move up a division for 2024 where we know we will be competitive and grow even stronger," said SNA president Kathy Rembisz.
"Our Greater Bank sponsorship will help us pay for new marquees and new netballs for the representative program, which is wonderful support as the costs can add up very quickly."
With both their junior competition and representative player numbers increasing, the Kiama Netball Association will be using its Greater Bank sponsorship to ensure all players are able to attend state titles.
KNA President Michelle Gregory said the association wanted to ensure representative opportunities were not out of players' reach.
"State titles are such fun weekends, and supporting a fun and positive culture is a real focus for KNA," Ms Gregory said.
"Rising cost of living is making it harder for representative players to participate fully in the program though, so Greater Bank's support will offset the cost of travelling to state titles so everyone is able to attend."
Greater Bank Shellharbour branch manager Hayley Oppert said helping netballers learn and grow was a great source of pride.
"Selection into a representative team is a wonderful achievement for a young netballer, and having access to the right equipment and support is an important part of getting the most from that opportunity," Mrs Oppert said.
"The passion of the Shoalhaven and Kiama associations for their representative teams is fantastic and it's shared by us at Greater Bank, so we can't wait to see all the photos and hear about their time at state titles later this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.