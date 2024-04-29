Rising volleyball star Mireille Smith given Commonwealth Games grant

Rising beach volleyball star Mireille Smith has received a boost ahead of representing Australia in the Under 19 Asian Beach Volleyball Championships in Thailand.
On the eve of departing for the championships the 16-year-old Nowra High School student was named among 40 recipients of the Commonwealth Games NSW Athlete Grant Program.
The athletes from 22 different sports were nominated by their respective state sporting organisations from their talented pathway programs.
Commonwealth Games NSW CEO Peter Tate said each recipient will receive $1000.
"These 40 young athletes have demonstrated tremendous ability in their respective sport pathways," Mr Tate said.
"Like many previous award winners, I'm confident quite a few will be chosen to represent Australia in future Commonwealth Games."
Mireille was one of two volleyballers to receive grants.
The Callala Beach teenager is Australia's highest-ranked under 18 beach volleyballer after winning two of the three Australian Junior Beach Volleyball Tour events.
He wins in the junior events at Caloundra and Mollymook over summer were followed up with a bronze medal in the open women's tournament at Mollymook with partner Remy Song.
However for the Asian championships she has been teamed with Queenslander Lara Maric.
