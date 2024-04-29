New Nowra office and a new approach to federal government services

Shoalhaven residents needing to access federal government services and support can do so in new and contemporary surroundings.
Nowra's new Services Australia centre has opened in the old Spotlight building in Berry Street, offering Centrelink services along with aged care, NDIS, Medicare and more.
Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Philips took her electoral office staff for a tour of the new centre and was full of praise for the facilities.
"It looks really great and is fitted out with meeting rooms, private hubs for seniors and training areas," Mrs Phillips said.
Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen said customers attending the new Nowra Service Centre would experience an improved service delivery approach, tailored for their individual circumstances.
"Residents can continue to access booked appointments for Centrelink services, access digital coaching for help using digital services and provide real time feedback on their experience," Mr Jongen said.
The centre is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
The centre opening comes as the Albanese Government on Friday announced a major breakthrough with half a million Services Australia claims processed for Australians in just 10 weeks.
Minister for Government Services, Bill Shorten, said Labor had hired more than 3000 new permanent staff to process critical Medicare and Centrelink claims, which had seen a backlog of 500,000 claims slashed in just 10 weeks, meaning more financial supports getting to Australians dealing with cost-of-living pressures.
He said the backlog was on track to be back to normal levels by the middle of this year.
"We absolutely acknowledge the frustration of people waiting for payments, but for the first time in a long time we are headed in the right direction," Mr Shorten said.
"Reducing the outstanding claims will help to bring down call wait times, as fewer people will be on the phone to check what's happening with their claims."
