New Culburra Beach & Orient Point Community Consultative Body given the go-ahead

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 1:47pm
Culburra Beach: File photo
Culburra Beach: File photo

A new Culburra Beach & Orient Point Community Consultative Body (CCB) has been endorsed by Shoalhaven City Council, with a steering committee in place as they work through the next stages.

Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

