New Culburra Beach & Orient Point Community Consultative Body given the go-ahead

A new Culburra Beach & Orient Point Community Consultative Body (CCB) has been endorsed by Shoalhaven City Council, with a steering committee in place as they work through the next stages.
The steering committee is made up of five local community members including, Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive Alfred Wellington, Jennifer Connor who provides a first-hand knowledge of local government.
Claire Haywood works within communications and the arts sector, including involvement in various community events in Culburra, Kym Heffernan provides a business minded perspective with a local business background, and Natalie Wright is a long-term Culburra Beach resident who has experience within the former CCB.
Ms Haywood said the group felt strongly on ensuring a diverse approach, and making sure all views were considered so the community could be not only heard, but accurately represented.
"This means that we now have a voice in the sense we can speak directly to council and represent ourselves as a community when issues come up," Ms Haywood said.
"We want to improve things in Culburra and to agree with unity in the town, we've had a lot of divisiveness in the town and the demographic has changed a lot."
"This [steering committee] is a diverse group of people who have a particular skillset.
"We asked council for endorsement to get this kick started, so now we can go and speak to other groups in the community in smaller forums to begin with, so they feel like they can have a voice and have an input."
Rather than get caught up in opposing political views, or personal agendas, the group were firm on ensuring the best outcomes for Culburra Beach and Orient Point residents, with an initial focus on improving drainage, roads, infrastructure and footpaths.
"We're trying to move as quickly as possible and we've been too long without representation," Ms Haywood said.
"We'll be working month to month, I'm hoping within the month that we'll have the steering committee in meetings with council."
Ms Haywood intends to establish a Facebook page to provide information within the next few weeks and confirmed it will be named "Culburra beach & Orient Point community forum", and notices will also be displayed in Culburra providing updates on the group.
