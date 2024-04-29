South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

One dead and many injured during a busy few days on local roads

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were busy enforcing double demerits over the Anzac Day long weekend. File photo.
Police were busy enforcing double demerits over the Anzac Day long weekend. File photo.

One person died on the southern region's roads over the Anzac Day long weekend, while many others were injured.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.