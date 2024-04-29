These stories in local libraries are sure to chase away the blues

Stories have long been a way of passing on history or preserving cultures and traditions.
There has also been a strong emphasis on stories being used to entertain and excite the mind, bringing people together to enjoy the beauty of the written or spoken word.
And stories will again bring people together in the Shoalhaven for the National Simultaneous Storytime at noon on Wednesday, May 22.
Every year an Australian picture book is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, pre-schools, childcare centres, and bookshops around Australia.
The annual event is aimed at promoting reading and literacy through the fun and enjoyment of books.
Libraries in Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Ulladulla are taking part in the day, inviting people along to hear Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker.
But library staff will be doing more than just reading the book.
At Ulladulla and Sanctuary Point the readings will be conducted with bird craft and songs, which at Nowra the library staff will hold a performance of Bowerbird Blues.
Book here or give your local branch a call.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.