All the regency dressing and promenades at Netflix's Bridgerton garden party

People from far and wide grabbed their best coats, gowns, gloves, fans and parasols to celebrate the upcoming season of Bridgerton.
They made their way to Milton Park for an afternoon of promenades, dancing, food and drinks, tarot readings and photos.
The event capped off all of the celebrations in Bowral, which was chosen by Netflix to launch the upcoming season.
"It's like wandering through a living fantasy, even if it's for a borrowed time," said fan-fiction writer Valerie Rac, who won a ticket for the event.
Check out this gallery for some of the best dressed at the event.
