South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Currarong local Betty Press celebrates 100 years of life in style

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated April 29 2024 - 5:10pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100-year-old Betty Press celebrated her 100th birthday at Currarong bowls club. Picture by Holly McGuinness
100-year-old Betty Press celebrated her 100th birthday at Currarong bowls club. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Locally loved Currarong centenarian Betty Press marked her milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends, in what was anything but the originally anticipated small gathering, as about 100 people attended.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.