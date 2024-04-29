Currarong local Betty Press celebrates 100 years of life in style

Locally loved Currarong centenarian Betty Press marked her milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends, in what was anything but the originally anticipated small gathering, as about 100 people attended.
She was one of four children, married George Press, had two children, Howard Press and Debra Wooster and an impressive career as a Stenographer.
"She left school at 14 and went to secretarial college, she topped the year in business studies and won the Australian championships for speed typing in her 20's, typing at a speed of 117 words per minute."
"After she had Howard and I she returned to work to work in the federal law courts and worked on many high profile cases and typist, including the Voyager incident in Jervis Bay."
Mrs Press still lives independently in Currarong and regularly spent her time at the Currarong Bowling Club where the party took place.
Along with her beloved lawn bowls, Mrs Press had hundreds of hobbies across her life, including tennis and cake decorating.
"We couldn't forget her 30 years of bowling, there were times there we never her out of dress whites," Ms Wooster said.
"She was very competitive, she played at a high level with her club going to district and state and before an important game, rumour has it she'd get out in her nighty and do a roll up as practice."
Ms Wooster said her mother lived by three core values throughout her life, which is why she believed Mrs Press had lived such a long and full life.
The first point was to always give 100 per cent to everything, Mrs Press always took on every opportunity and "gave it a red hot go," Ms Wooster said.
The second was to keep it sweet, as the 100-year-old was well known throughout her life for enjoying sweets and treats, without moderation, at any time of the day.
Finally, she always got on with the task at hand, when asked how she's doing, she never bothered sharing details of her aches and pains and would rather tell a funny story or a joke, so the final tip was to always look on the bright side of life.
"She's stubborn, she's brave, she's incredibly stoic and she's fabulous," Ms Wooster said.
Mrs Press received a letter from King Charles III, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australian Governor-General David Hurley, along with an in person visit from Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and Member for Kiama Gareth Ward.
When asked by Mr Ward what the secret to her long life was, she simply said "keep breathing," which was a response that encapsulated her vibrant personality and sense of humour.
