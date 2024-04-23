Artie Smith Oval awarded 2023 Ken Gannon award alongside AFL grand opening

In the AFL grand opening of the Artie Smith Oval over the weekend, the celebration commemorated the home of the Bomaderry Tigers winning the 2023 Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Award for NSW/ACT.
The Tigers played Round 2 of the AFL South Coast season at its newly improved home ground as the men's reserves, women's premier and men's premier division sides took on Kiama Power.
The $20 million facility was designed in-line with the AFL's preferred facility guidelines and have vastly improved the experience of participants and umpires, particularly women and girls who now have female-specific amenities.
Shoalhaven City Council mayor, Amanda Findley, said the win cemented Artie Smith as a prestige facility capable of hosting both local and major sporting events in the Shoalhaven.
"The transformed Artie Smith Oval caters to the high-quality training and sporting needs of our local clubs and we're delighted to be recognised by the AFL for this fantastic award," Mayor Findley said.
Life Member and Treasurer of Bomaderry AFC Neville Hickmont said Shoalhaven could proudly boast about their new facility that was equal to any others out there.
"The Bomaderry Tigers are grateful we can play here week in, week out," Mr Hickmont said.
"The facility will help continue the growth of AFL in the region and bring the community closer together by fostering a strong sense of pride and community spirit."
