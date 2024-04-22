Comedy-musical, You Are a Doughnut coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

That Science Gang are bringing their multi-award winning, educational, comedy-musical to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre these school holidays.
For one show only, on Friday, April 26, biology teachers Oesoph A. Gus and Dewey Dean will embark on an all-singing, all-dancing exploration of the human digestive system, through sketches songs and science.
Promising poop puppets, enzyme-powered ping pong balls and a weird and whacky poetry performance, the show is on a national tour, with tickets selling fast.
That Science Gang found and show director David Lampard said the show was inspired quite a while ago.
"As a kid I remember being absolutely fascinated by what happens to food after you swallow it - by what kind of a journey it went on," Mr Lampard said.
"Fast forward through a life spent as both a science communicator and theatre creator and You Are a Doughnut was born, it's the show I've been waiting all my life to create."
Mr Lampard said kids and parents will love the show, which will have audience members giggling right from the beginning.
"In fact, you'll be laughing so hard you probably won't even realise that you've just learnt something," he said.
Tickets can be booked online through the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.