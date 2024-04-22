South Coast Register
Hope for endangered eastern quolls in Booderee National Park enclosure

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 22 2024 - 1:38pm, first published 1:00pm
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek joins conservationalists and traditional owners for the release of eastern quolls at Booderee National Park. Picture WWF Think Mammoth
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek joins conservationalists and traditional owners for the release of eastern quolls at Booderee National Park. Picture WWF Think Mammoth

Booderee National Park is home to 19 new residents after the release of the endangered eastern quoll into a new purpose built wildlife enclosure.

