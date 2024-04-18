Man and teenager charged with alleged break and enters in Vincentia and Huskisson

An 18-year-old man and 13-year-old boy have been charged on Thursday, following alleged break and enter offences in Vincentia and Huskisson.
At about 4.15am today, Thursday, April 18 2024, police were patrolling Illfracombe Avenue, Vincentia, when the pair were seen allegedly trying to steal from a car.
A short time later, following a foot pursuit, they were arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station.
They were both charged with three counts of larceny, break & enter house etc steal value = $60,000 and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle).
The 18-year-old was granted conditional bail and will appear in Milton Local Court on (Thursday 23 May 2024).
The 13-year-old will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Police will allege the pair were involved in a number of break and enters around the Vincentia and Huskisson areas.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.