Community feedback required for proposed shared path landscaping at Shoalhaven Heads

Shoalhaven City Council are calling on community members to provide feedback on the landscape design for the Shoalhaven Heads shared user path.
The proposed plan included three garden beds with native shrubs and grasses less than 1 metre high.
Sandstone boulders form a barrier along the roadside, which provides the path with an increased element of safety, while having a minimal impacts on the views for surrounding residents.
In collaboration with the Shoalhaven Heads Botanic Gardens, the landscaping plan was developed to aesthetically enhance the path, create functional barriers and compliment the nearby botanic gardens.
The path is designed to connect existing and future shared paths as outlined in a previously released Pedestrian Access and Mobility Plan, and aims to promote pedestrian safety, and allow for residents to have a vibrant, active lifestyle.
Council is seeking further insight from the community to ensure the landscaping coincides with community expectations.
Feedback can be provided until Wednesday, May 8, 2024 and residents wishing to do so can click here.
